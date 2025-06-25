Trump still furiously insists US strikes on Iran "completely destroyed" nuclear program

The Hague, Netherlands - President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that US strikes led to the "total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear capabilities and set the country's atomic program back "decades," despite contrary evidence.

President Donald Trump lashed out at reports casting serious doubt on his claims that the US "completely destroyed" Iran's nuclear program. © REUTERS

Over a 12-day conflict, Israel pounded Iranian nuclear and military sites while Iran launched waves of missiles in response to the unprovoked assault.

The US joined the fray, hitting two nuclear facilities with massive bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, while a guided missile from a submarine struck a third.

But leaked US intelligence cast doubt on the damage caused by American strikes, saying they had set back Tehran's nuclear program – which it insists is not pursuing military objectives – by just a few months.

"They're not going to be building bombs for a long time," said Trump, who is attending a NATO summit in the Netherlands. He added that the strikes had set back the program by "decades" and that the Iran-Israel ceasefire that he declared was going "very well."

Earlier, Israel's military said it was "still early" to assess the damage caused to Iran's nuclear program.

But US media on Tuesday cited people familiar with the Defense Intelligence Agency report as saying the American strikes did not fully eliminate Iran's centrifuges or enriched uranium stockpiles.

The strikes reportedly sealed off entrances to some facilities without destroying underground buildings.

Trump angrily lashed out at those reports, singling out the New York Times and CNN in an all-caps post on Truth Social complaining about "an attempt to demean the one of the most successful military strikes in history."