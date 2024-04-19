Trump complains about New York courtroom in latest hush money trial rant
New York, New York - Donald Trump spent day three of his hush money trial complaining about the temperature the judge insists on keeping in his courtroom.
As the former president exited the courtroom on Thursday, holding a stack of papers, he stopped to lament about the case to a line of reporters.
"I am supposed to be in Georgia, in North Carolina, South Carolina. I'm supposed to be in a lot of different places campaigning, but I've been here all day," he ranted.
"It's a whopping outrage and it is an outrage. Everybody is outraged by it!"
He began thumbing through the papers, which were printouts of opinion pieces from various news outlets, mostly Fox News, that argue the case against him is weak.
Trump is accused of falsifying business records on the eve of his 2016 election victory to cover up a sexual encounter with a porn star.
He has regularly regarded the trial as a "witch hunt", but on Thursday, he lodged a new complaint.
"It is a shame," he ranted. "I am sitting here for days now, from morning until night, in that freezing room. Everybody was freezing in there! And all for this. This is your result. It is very unfair."
The trial has halted Donald Trump's campaign
While clips of Trump's complaint about the temperature has gone viral, the biggest takeaway was his frustration with his inability to hold rallies around the country.
Since his 2016 run, Trump has become well known for his aggressive campaigning and love for packed rallies.
As he is required by state law to attend every scheduled date in the hush money trial, which is expected to take at least six weeks, most of his time will now be spent in heavily-blue New York.
According to Politico, Trump also whined about the temperature to his aides while in the courtroom, prompting a response from the judge.
Judge Merchan apologized for the cold room, but ultimately decided to keep it as is.
"I’d rather be a little cold than sweaty," he explained, "and really those are the choices."
Cover photo: Collage: JEENAH MOON & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP