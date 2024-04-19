Trump complains about New York courtroom in latest hush money trial rant

New York, New York - Donald Trump spent day three of his hush money trial complaining about the temperature the judge insists on keeping in his courtroom.

Donald Trump complained about the "freezing" temperature in the New York courtroom where his hush money trial is being held. © Collage: JEENAH MOON & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP

As the former president exited the courtroom on Thursday, holding a stack of papers, he stopped to lament about the case to a line of reporters.

"I am supposed to be in Georgia, in North Carolina, South Carolina. I'm supposed to be in a lot of different places campaigning, but I've been here all day," he ranted.

"It's a whopping outrage and it is an outrage. Everybody is outraged by it!"

He began thumbing through the papers, which were printouts of opinion pieces from various news outlets, mostly Fox News, that argue the case against him is weak.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records on the eve of his 2016 election victory to cover up a sexual encounter with a porn star.

He has regularly regarded the trial as a "witch hunt", but on Thursday, he lodged a new complaint.

"It is a shame," he ranted. "I am sitting here for days now, from morning until night, in that freezing room. Everybody was freezing in there! And all for this. This is your result. It is very unfair."