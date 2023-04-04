Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts – here's what it means

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump was officially charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday, and TAG24 is breaking down what it all means.

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a Manhattan courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday. © Ed JONES / AFP

Trump has officially been charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, 34 criminal counts in a Manhattan courtroom, making him the first former president in US history to face criminal prosecution.

He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, all of which are outlined in Trump's recently unsealed indictment.

The charges are class E felonies, which is the lowest category of a felony offense in New York. Each count carries a maximum sentence of four years. Though falsifying business records is typically a misdemeanor charge in New York, prosecutors can choose to escalate it when they believe someone falsified records to commit another crime or hide a crime.

Trump did not speak to reporters, supporters, or critics outside the Manhattan courthouse when leaving on Tuesday, though there were mics set up for him to speak.

The unsealed indictment goes through each count, listing each of the specific check numbers in question, and the date they were written. Per the indictment, Trump is being accused of making and causing a "false entry in the business records of an enterprise," and did so "with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof."

The alleged falsified payment records were "kept and maintained by the Trump Organization," per the indictment.

The first count dates back to February 14, 2017, and relates to "an invoice from Michael Cohen."

But the 34-page indictment didn't hold a candle to the district attorney's jaw-dropping statement of facts regarding the charges.