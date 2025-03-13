Trump condemned for using "Palestinian" as slur against Chuck Schumer

Washington DC - President Donald Trump sparked outrage Wednesday by once again using "Palestinian" as a slur against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Donald Trump (l.) called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a "Palestinian" and "not Jewish anymore" during an Oval Office meeting on March 12, 2025. © Collage: REUTERS

"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

The remarks followed a question on the US corporate tax rate, as Trump was criticizing Democrats for failing to support his agenda.

Trump has previously targeted Schumer – a vocal supporter of Israel who has often conflated pro-Palestinian solidarity with antisemitism – with similar remarks, including calling him a "proud member of Hamas" during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The president's latest anti-Palestinian comments were swiftly condemned by both Muslim and Jewish groups.

"President Trump’s use of the term 'Palestinian' as a racial slur is offensive and beneath the dignity of his office. He should apologize to the Palestinian and American people," Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement.

"It is the continuing dehumanization of the Palestinian people that has resulted in horrific hate crimes against Palestinian-Americans, the U.S.-enabled genocide in Gaza, and decades of denial of Palestinian human rights by successive presidential administrations," Awad added.

Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer posted on X, "Donald Trump doesn't get to decide who is Jewish. Sen. Schumer is the country's highest ranking elected Jewish American, and 'Palestinian' should not be used as an insult."