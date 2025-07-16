House Speaker Mike Johnson says Epstein files need to be released amid MAGA revolt

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson recently weighed in on the backlash against President Donald Trump and his administration over their refusal to release files on Jeffrey Epstein as promised.

In a recent interview, House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) said President Donald Trump's administration should release all files relating to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jemal COUNTESS / AFP

In an interview on Tuesday, Johnson said that he was "for transparency" and used a quote from former President Ronald Reagan to argue that the American people should be able to judge the files.

"It's a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it," Johnson said.

"The White House and [its] team are privy to facts that I don't know – I mean, this isn't my lane, I haven't been involved in that," he continued. "But I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there."

Johnson went on to say that Attorney General Pam Bondi "needs to come forward and explain" what she meant when she said in February that the Epstein files were "sitting on her desk" for review.

"We need the [Department of Justice] focusing on the major priorities. So let's get this thing resolved," he concluded.