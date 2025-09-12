Trump continues obsession with George Soros and renews RICO threats

New York, New York - President Donald Trump again threatened to prosecute billionaire philanthropist George Soros, whom he baselessly accused of funding widespread protests against his administration.

President Donald Trump again threatened to have philanthropist George Soros prosecuted under the RICO Act. © Collage: REUTERS

During his Friday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump spoke about protesters who confronted him at a restaurant in Washington DC earlier this week.

"I went into a restaurant and this woman stood up," he told the show's hosts. "I looked at her immediately. She had money, she wasn't... They get paid for it... from Soros and other people."

He added: "And we're going to look into Soros because I think it's a RICO case against him and other people. Because this is more than, like, protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street, and we're going to look into that."

It was the second time in three weeks that Trump demanded 95-year-old Soros – who has long been a boogeyman of the far-right – be investigated under a law targeting racketeering and organized crime.

In the wake of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk's murder, the president and his allies have ratcheted up the extreme rhetoric, threatening to go after a vaguely-defined political left.