Trump calls for criminal prosecution of Soros family in angry tirade: "We're watching you!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called Wednesday for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family, a favorite target of the right, is behind "violent protests" around the country.

President Donald Trump (r.) called for billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son to be prosecuted under the RICO Act. © FABRICE COFFRINI and Mandel NGAN / AFP

Trump did not specify what prompted his morning outburst, but it comes as his administration pursues multiple criminal investigations against his perceived enemies.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," the 79-year-old wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the law targeting organized crime.

Long-standing conspiracy theories involving the Soros family swirled again in June, as street protests broke out in Los Angeles against immigration raids terrorizing local communities.

Trump used the demonstrations as justification to deploy the National Guard and Marines into the Democratic-run city.

Fact-checkers including AFP debunked several images which circulated online at the time, purporting to show that nonprofit groups backed by the Soros family had strategically placed bricks to hurl at police.