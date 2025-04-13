Trump continues to evade orders to return mistakenly deported Maryland man

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is continuing to evade efforts by US courts and judges to have them return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

President Donald Trump's (r.) administration recently again refused court orders to facilitate the return of a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador. © Collage: Abrego Garcia Family/Handout via REUTERS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Friday, Trump told reporters, "If the Supreme Court said, 'Bring somebody back,' I would do that... I respect the Supreme Court."

But on Saturday, Abrego Garcia's attorneys filed a motion using Trump's remarks against him, arguing the president confirmed he has the power to facilitate their client's return and asked a judge to hold the administration in contempt for refusing to do so.

On March 12, Abrego Garcia was picked up by US Immigration agents despite having protected citizenship status. He was deported to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, as he stands accused of being part of the MS-13 gang.

Though the Trump administration admitted the deportation was made in an "administrative error," they recently asked the Supreme Court to block orders from a judge ordering they return Abrego Garcia and continue to claim he is gang-affiliated, despite evidence proving otherwise.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return, but Trump's team has remained defiant.

State Department official Michael Kozak issued a declaration on Saturday, promising that Abrego Garcia is "alive and secure" but insisted his detention is "pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador."

Kozak notably did not mention any details on efforts to return Abrego Garcia.