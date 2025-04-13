Trump continues to evade orders to return mistakenly deported Maryland man
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is continuing to evade efforts by US courts and judges to have them return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.
On Friday, Trump told reporters, "If the Supreme Court said, 'Bring somebody back,' I would do that... I respect the Supreme Court."
But on Saturday, Abrego Garcia's attorneys filed a motion using Trump's remarks against him, arguing the president confirmed he has the power to facilitate their client's return and asked a judge to hold the administration in contempt for refusing to do so.
On March 12, Abrego Garcia was picked up by US Immigration agents despite having protected citizenship status. He was deported to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, as he stands accused of being part of the MS-13 gang.
Though the Trump administration admitted the deportation was made in an "administrative error," they recently asked the Supreme Court to block orders from a judge ordering they return Abrego Garcia and continue to claim he is gang-affiliated, despite evidence proving otherwise.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return, but Trump's team has remained defiant.
State Department official Michael Kozak issued a declaration on Saturday, promising that Abrego Garcia is "alive and secure" but insisted his detention is "pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador."
Kozak notably did not mention any details on efforts to return Abrego Garcia.
Trump will soon meet with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele
In a recent Truth Social post, Trump revealed he is scheduled to meet with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Monday, during which they will discuss joint efforts "to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of prosperity."
He praised President Bukele for "graciously" taking in "some of the most violent alien enemies of the world" and said their fate is now in the hands of El Salvador's leadership.
"These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government," Trump wrote. "They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!"
Cover photo: Collage: Abrego Garcia Family/Handout via REUTERS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP