Trump asks Supreme Court to halt return of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

Washington DC - The Trump administration made a last-ditch appeal Monday to the Supreme Court hoping to overturn a federal judge's order to repatriate a Salvadoran migrant who was mistakenly deported last month.

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn a federal judge's order to repatriate a migrant who was mistakenly deported. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Kilmar Abrego Garcia (29), who was living in the eastern state of Maryland, was among more than 200 people sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador under President Donald Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants.

US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered Friday that Abrego Garcia be returned to the US by 11:59 PM on Monday after Justice Department lawyers admitted he was deported due to an "administrative error."

A federal appeals court upheld the decision, with Judge Harvie Wilkinson writing: "There is no question that the government screwed up here."

The Trump administration on Monday took its case to the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, labeling the repatriation order "unprecedented and indefensible."

In a filing to the high court, it slammed the ruling as a "demand that the United States let a member of a foreign terrorist organization into America tonight."

The White House has insisted that Abrego Garcia, who is married to a US citizen, is a member of the Salvadoran gang MS-13 – though Judge Xinis dismissed this claim as lacking evidence.