Trump administration deported Maryland dad to El Salvador due to "administrative error"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration fessed up to mistakenly deporting a legal US resident due to what they claimed was "an administrative error."

On Monday, President Donald Trump's administration admitted to accidentally deporting a man from Maryland to a prison in El Salvador because of an "error." © Collage: Marvin RECINOS & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The Atlantic, Kilmer Armado Abrego-Garcia of Maryland is currently being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador, the notorious mega-prison the Trump administration has been sending people accused of bring part of gangs – often purely on the basis of their tattoos.

But in a court filing on Monday, the administration admitted that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were "aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador," but said he was deported "because of an administrative error."

"This was an oversight, and the removal was carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego-Garcia's purported membership in MS-13," the administration added.

The filing was in response to a lawsuit brought forward by Abrego-Garcia's attorneys, who are demanding his return. The father of one – whose son has disabilities – came to the US when he was 16 years old after fleeing gang violence in El Salvador and has no criminal record.

Still, the Trump administration claims it cannot bring Abrego-Garcia back because he is now in Salvadoran custody.