Trump criticizes museums for focusing on "how bad slavery was"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized top museums for their "woke" focus on subjects including "how bad Slavery was."
"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been – Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump wrote.
He was referring to the Smithsonian Institution, an independent organization that operates 17 museums, galleries, and a zoo located across the country, which receives public funding and which he has previously accused of espousing a "corrosive ideology."
The Maafa (often referred to as the "Transatlantic Slave Trade") from Africa to the Americas spanned three centuries, and has been called, along with the genocide of Indigenous Peoples, the US' "original sin."
The country's South fought to maintain chattel enslavement in the 1861-1865 Civil War, but lost.
Since then people of African descent have fought for reparations and human rights, including in the Black Lives Matter uprising of 2020, which forced a national reckoning on the past and present racial discrimination.
"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'WOKE,'" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.
Trump takes aim at museums and cultural institutions
For months now, Trump has disparaged cultural institutions, which have worked to bring more diversity to exhibits and programming in recent years, highlighting women, people of color, and queer culture.
Last week, the White House posted a letter to its website saying the administration plans to target eight major museums for "comprehensive internal review" in an effort to "celebrate American exceptionalism" and "remove divisive or partisan narratives."
The targeted institutions include the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian, the letter said.
"Now museums are being targeted because they speak too openly about the horrors of slavery," wrote prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump on X in response to Trump's post.
"If telling the truth about slavery makes a museum 'too woke,' then the problem isn't the history, it's the people who want to erase it," he continued.
In 2017, during his first term, Trump visited the National Museum of African American History – which opened the year before and which depicts the trafficking of African people to the US, among other historic subjects.
"This museum is a beautiful tribute to so many American heroes," Trump said after his tour, according to media reports from the time. "It's amazing to see."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS