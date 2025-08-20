Trump criticizes museums for focusing on "how bad slavery was"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized top museums for their "woke" focus on subjects including "how bad Slavery was."

President Donald Trump has claimed museums are "out of control" for depicting the history of US chattel enslavement. © REUTERS

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been – Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump wrote.

He was referring to the Smithsonian Institution, an independent organization that operates 17 museums, galleries, and a zoo located across the country, which receives public funding and which he has previously accused of espousing a "corrosive ideology."

The Maafa (often referred to as the "Transatlantic Slave Trade") from Africa to the Americas spanned three centuries, and has been called, along with the genocide of Indigenous Peoples, the US' "original sin."

The country's South fought to maintain chattel enslavement in the 1861-1865 Civil War, but lost.

Since then people of African descent have fought for reparations and human rights, including in the Black Lives Matter uprising of 2020, which forced a national reckoning on the past and present racial discrimination.

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'WOKE,'" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.