Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend pleads with Trump amid bitter feud: "What are you talking about, man?"

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 's partner is begging President Donald Trump to be nicer amid a complete breakdown in the relationship between the two former allies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend, who's also a White House correspondent, is calling on President Donald Trump to be nicer to her. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the far-right Real America's Voice network, told the Washington Post he now feels "like the little divorced kid in the middle."

"Like, what are you talking about, man?" Glenn asked in regard to Trump's attack on MTG. "She's one of your biggest supporters. She differs on a couple of issues, but she's still in your camp. She never left your camp!"

Glenn described an uncomfortable and strange feeling as Greene and Trump bitterly split from each other due to disagreements over foreign policy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – and especially after the president withdrew support from the Georgia congresswoman and labeled her a "ranting lunatic."

Trump's attacks on MTG escalated rapidly and, not long after he labelled her a "traitor," she began receiving death threats. It was this, she revealed on 60 Minutes, that ultimately led her to resign from Congress.

Following the split, Glenn revealed that he had purposefully avoided the Oval Office and White House press briefings.

"I didn't want to make any awkward spaces," Glenn said. "So I said, 'You know what? Let me just stay back this week.'"