Trump Curtis shades Curtis Sliwa over love of cats in bizarre comment: ""This isn't exactly ideal"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump refused to endorse Curtis Sliwa in the New York City mayoral race, bizarrely zeroing in on the Republican nominee's love of cats .

President Donald Trump (r.) criticized Curtis Sliwa's love of cats as he refused to endorse the Republican nominee for New York mayor. © Collage: Unsplash/Cedric VT, AFP/Getty Images/POOL & AFP/Saul Loeb

"Is he really a Republican? Am I a big fan?" Trump asked during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News when asked whether he would back Sliwa.

"This isn't exactly ideal, where he wants to make Gracie Mansion a home for the cats," he added. "Gracie Mansion is the magnificent home of Fiorello La Guardia and the great mayors, Rudy Giuliani."

Sliwa and Trump famously don't get along, though the former did try to soften his stance towards the president and issue a few notes of praise during last week's mayoral debate.

Sliwa once told CNN that he once had 17 cats in his small Upper West Side apartment, having adopted them after they were abandoned by their owners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now down to only six cats, Sliwa has long been vocal about his love for animals and is evening running on a "protect animals" ticket.

He didn't seem fazed by Trump comments, telling the New York Post that he's proud of his work to protect animals.

"Anyone who watched the debate saw that I praised President Trump for what he got right while making clear that I will always put New Yorkers first," Sliwa said.