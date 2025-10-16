Zohran Mamdani takes on Cuomo and Trump in fiery first New York mayoral debate

New York, New York - Democratic socialist sensation Zohran Mamdani sparred with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the first of two televised debates ahead of the November 4 NYC mayoral elections.

From l. to r.: Former NY governor Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani faced off in a televised debate ahead of the NYC mayoral election. © REUTERS

Mamdani and Cuomo were joined by Republican Curtis Sliwa on stage in a sometimes tense event.

Mamdani attacked Cuomo for his alleged sexual misconduct and "sending seniors to their death in nursing homes" during the Covid pandemic as governor.

"Thank God I'm not a professional politician because they have created the crime crisis in this city," Sliwa said, gesturing at his two rivals.

"There's high levels of testosterone in this room," he said later.

Mamdani pulled off a stunning upset in the Democratic Party primary, running a historic grassroots campaign that trounced Cuomo, who had been the favorite for weeks, and becoming the party's official nominee.

The 33-year-old has promised free bus services, rent freezes, and city-run supermarkets, which Cuomo has panned as fanciful and unaffordable. Mamdani in turn pointed out that his opponent had not even mentioned the word "affordable" during a two-hour debate.

The race to govern the city's 8.5 million people was again upended when sitting Mayor Eric Adams, who has been engulfed in corruption allegations, quit the race without endorsing another candidate.