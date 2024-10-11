Trump denies sending Putin Covid tests – but Russia says otherwise

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin recently responded to claims that Donald Trump sent President Vladimir Putin Covid-19 tests during the pandemic.

A Kremlin spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Donald Trump's (r.) administration sent Russia Covid tests during the pandemic, though Trump has denied it. © Collage: Alexander SHCHERBAK / POOL / AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

According to CNN, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Trump indeed "sent us several samples of test kits" but did not clarify whether they were specifically for Putin.

Peskov explained that the tests were sent at the beginning of the pandemic, when things were "difficult for all countries."

"Initially, all countries tried to exchange aid shipments with each other," Peskov continued.

"At that time, we sent a shipment of ventilators to the United States, and the Americans sent us several samples of test kits, as those were practically unique items.

"Many countries were doing the same," he added.

The admission confirms a claim made by journalist Bob Woodward in his upcoming book, in which he reported Trump sent the tests to Putin, who urged the president not to "tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me."