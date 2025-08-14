Laura Loomer doubles down on vulgar claims about Kamala Harris
Washington DC - Right-wing activist Laura Loomer doubled down on bizarre claims she made last year about Kamala Harris and Marjorie Taylor Greene's genitals – and Lindsey Graham's sexuality.
"I was under oath," far-right influencer Laura Loomer posted on X, referring to her recently gone-viral deposition. "I couldn't lie."
The comments were the first to come from Loomer since the transcript of her bizarre deposition became public and went instantly viral for the wild claims she made about Greene, Harris, and Graham.
Loomer's deposition came as part of a lawsuit she filed against HBO, claiming that talk show host Bill Maher defamed her and damaged her career by claiming that she had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump.
HBO's lawyer, Katherine Bolger, argued that Maher's accusations are protected by the First Amendment and pointed out that Loomer had made similar claims that are also protected for the exact same reason.
Last year, Loomer said that "everything" Harris' "infested snatch touches also dies a miserable, painful death" and said that Greene had Arby's in "her pants."
Loomer also claimed that conservative Senator Linsey Graham is gay in a post on X last year, asking, "When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all know you're gay, Lindsey."
Laura Loomer defends unhinged claims during HBO testimony
In the deposition, Loomer doubled down on her claims, telling the court that "it's well-known" that Graham is gay.
She also defended her comments about MTG, explaining that "Arby's sells roast beef" and claiming that the Georgia Congresswoman got a divorce because "she literally put Arby's in her pants."
On Harris, Loomer explained that she meant that everything she touches "turns to s**t" and tried to obfuscate the meaning of the slang term "snatch" by claiming that she was referring to the former vice president in her entirety.
