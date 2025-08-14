Laura Loomer doubles down on vulgar claims about Kamala Harris

Washington DC - Right-wing activist Laura Loomer doubled down on bizarre claims she made last year about Kamala Harris and Marjorie Taylor Greene 's genitals – and Lindsey Graham's sexuality.

Laura Loomer (l.) has doubled down on insane claims she made about former Vice President Kamala Harris. © Collage: AFP/Marco Bello & AFP/Camille Cohen

"I was under oath," far-right influencer Laura Loomer posted on X, referring to her recently gone-viral deposition. "I couldn't lie."

The comments were the first to come from Loomer since the transcript of her bizarre deposition became public and went instantly viral for the wild claims she made about Greene, Harris, and Graham.

Loomer's deposition came as part of a lawsuit she filed against HBO, claiming that talk show host Bill Maher defamed her and damaged her career by claiming that she had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump.

HBO's lawyer, Katherine Bolger, argued that Maher's accusations are protected by the First Amendment and pointed out that Loomer had made similar claims that are also protected for the exact same reason.

Last year, Loomer said that "everything" Harris' "infested snatch touches also dies a miserable, painful death" and said that Greene had Arby's in "her pants."

Loomer also claimed that conservative Senator Linsey Graham is gay in a post on X last year, asking, "When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all know you're gay, Lindsey."