Gavin Newsom unveils redrawn California district map while mocking Trump's "tiny hands"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently unveiled a new redrawn congressional district map for his state as he continues to ruthlessly mock President Donald Trump on social media.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) recently shared a proposal to redraw congressional districts in his state while mocking Donald Trump (l.) on social media. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NPR, Democrats in California's state legislature released a proposal for the new map on Friday, which could give the party 5 congressional seats if passed.

The new map targets Republican Representatives Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa, and David Valadao.

California lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the map on August 21, and Newsom plans to hold a special election for residents to vote on the issue on November 4.

The move comes as Republicans in Texas have been attempting to remap their state's districts in an effort to grow the party's currently slim majority in the House.

Newsom has described California's challenge to Texas as an "opportunity to de facto end the Trump presidency."