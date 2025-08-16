Gavin Newsom unveils redrawn California district map while mocking Trump's "tiny hands"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently unveiled a new redrawn congressional district map for his state as he continues to ruthlessly mock President Donald Trump on social media.
According to NPR, Democrats in California's state legislature released a proposal for the new map on Friday, which could give the party 5 congressional seats if passed.
The new map targets Republican Representatives Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa, and David Valadao.
California lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the map on August 21, and Newsom plans to hold a special election for residents to vote on the issue on November 4.
The move comes as Republicans in Texas have been attempting to remap their state's districts in an effort to grow the party's currently slim majority in the House.
Newsom has described California's challenge to Texas as an "opportunity to de facto end the Trump presidency."
Gavin Newsom channels his inner Donald Trump on social media
In recent days, the governor has been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, jumping around on subjects, and profusely gloating about himself while shamelessly insulting his political rivals.
"DONALD IS FINISHED - HE IS NO LONGER 'HOT.' FIRST THE HANDS (SO TINY) AND NOW ME - GAVIN C. NEWSOM - HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS 'STEP,'" Newsom wrote in one post.
In another, Newsom shared a faux cover of Time Magazine with himself donning a crown, a reference to the White House sharing the same image of Trump back in February, and the president repeatedly referring to himself as a "King."
On Friday, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Following the meeting, Trump did an interview with Fox News, during which he randomly brought up Newsom, describing him as "incompetent" and "one of the worst governors in history," while discussing his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
All the while, Newsom has continued to mock Trump, claiming he "'STOLE THE CAMERAS' THIS WEEK WITH 'THE MAPS,'" and that Trump "BEGGED PUTIN TO HOLD HIS HANDS (TINY)."
"MY 'PERFECT MAPS' ARE MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN ANYTHING IN TRUMP TOWER (WHICH MANY SAY SMELLS WEIRD)," Newsom continued, adding, "DONALD - YOU'RE PUTIN'S PROBLEM NOW. I'M AMERICA'S SOLUTION."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP