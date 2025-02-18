Trump "disappointed" by Ukrainian complaints of being frozen out of US-Russia talks

Palm Springs, Florida - US President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" to hear that Kyiv had complained about being cut out of talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on ending the Ukraine war .

US President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" to hear that Kyiv had complained about being cut out of talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on ending the Ukraine war. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"I'm very disappointed, I hear that they're upset about not having a seat – well they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that," he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago when asked what he would say to Ukrainians who feel "betrayed."

Trump said he was "much more confident" of a deal after the talks, adding, "They were very good. Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the savage barbarianism."

"I think I have the power to end this war," he added.

The Republican also said that he is "all for" European peacekeepers in Ukraine if he can strike a deal with Russia to end its war there.

"If they want to do that, that's great, I'm all for it," he told reporters when asked if he would support stationing European troops in the country as part of any deal, adding that the US would not have to contribute "because, you know, we're very far away."