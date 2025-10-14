Trump does victory lap at Gaza summit light on details about future of ceasefire

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt - President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza , but which had little to no details about its future.

President Donald Trump (r.) declared "peace in the Middle East" at a summit in Egypt on the Gaza ceasefire. © REUTERS

Trump flew to Egypt for a Gaza summit where he and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey signed the declaration on Monday as guarantors of the ceasefire deal struck between Israel and Hamas.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," the Republican said, as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He later declared that the assembled leaders had "achieved what everybody said was impossible".

"At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," declared Trump, who had previously boasted about supplying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – wanted by the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity – with every weapon he had asked for over the two-year-long assault on Gaza.

According to the declaration, the signatories pledged to "pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security and shared prosperity in the region", and also welcomed "the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip".

But the statement, released in full on Monday night by the White House, was vague about the path ahead for peace or Palestinians' right to sovereignty, making no mention of a one- or two-state solution.

"We're talking about rebuilding Gaza. I'm not talking about single state or double state or two state," Trump told reporters en route back to the White House.