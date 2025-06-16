Trump doubles down on mass deportation drive with extreme anti-immigrant directive

Washington DC - President Donald Trump directed federal authorities to ramp up deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities on Sunday, doubling down on his authoritarian anti-immigrant drive after major protests in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump responded to days-long protests against his anti-immigrant policies by doubling down on his mass deportation drive. © REUTERS

"We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center," he claimed, parroting false far-right conspiracy theories that undocumented immigrants are voting in US elections in significant numbers.

Raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles have sparked uprisings in Los Angeles. In response, the president has poured fuel on the fire by deploying 4,000 National Guards and 700 Marines, against the wishes of local and state authorities.

California has sued to regain control of the National Guardsmen from Trump, arguing he overstepped his authority. That suit is working its way through federal court.

Mayor Karen Bass, who has said Sunday that an overnight curfew would be extended "a couple more days" as local law enforcement continued their own brutal crackdown on protesters.

Los Angeles was mostly calm on Sunday with just a handful of demonstrators marching outside City Hall ahead of the curfew.