Trump doubles down on mass deportation drive with extreme anti-immigrant directive
Washington DC - President Donald Trump directed federal authorities to ramp up deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities on Sunday, doubling down on his authoritarian anti-immigrant drive after major protests in Los Angeles.
"We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center," he claimed, parroting false far-right conspiracy theories that undocumented immigrants are voting in US elections in significant numbers.
Raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles have sparked uprisings in Los Angeles. In response, the president has poured fuel on the fire by deploying 4,000 National Guards and 700 Marines, against the wishes of local and state authorities.
California has sued to regain control of the National Guardsmen from Trump, arguing he overstepped his authority. That suit is working its way through federal court.
Mayor Karen Bass, who has said Sunday that an overnight curfew would be extended "a couple more days" as local law enforcement continued their own brutal crackdown on protesters.
Los Angeles was mostly calm on Sunday with just a handful of demonstrators marching outside City Hall ahead of the curfew.
Trump goes on latest extremist rant
In a long, extremist screed on Truth Social Sunday, Trump railed that ICE agents "are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians."
But, he insisted, "nothing will stop us from executing our mission... ICE Officers are herewith ordered ... to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."
Trump made a litany of grievances against "sick" Democrats, including charges that they "believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women's Sports."
He said he had directed his entire administration "to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia."
Trump said he wanted "our Brave Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day."
"To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!" he wrote.
Cover photo: REUTERS