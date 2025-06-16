Trump Mobile? Inside the Trump family's shocking new business venture

On Monday, President Donald Trump's (c.) sons unveiled a new family business venture that aims to rival America's biggest mobile phone companies. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Ring ring!

Don Jr. held an event at Trump Tower in New York on Monday during which he gave details about the new venture, which aims to rival big mobile phone companies like AT&T and Verizon, per CNN.

"A big part of what we've done... has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that's been in crypto or anything else, but one of the places where we felt there was lackluster performance was in the mobile industry," Don Jr. said.

"With Trump Mobile, we're going to be introducing an entire package of products that people can come, they can get telemedicine on their phone for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance in their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," he added.

The website for Trump Mobile touts "The 47 Plan," which charges users $47.45 per month – a reference to Trump serving as the 45th and 47th president. The company is also taking pre-orders for their gold T1 8002 Android phone, which will cost $499.

While the site also brags that their customer service will be based in St. Louis, Missouri, Eric Trump admitted during an interview that the phones are not being built in the US, but said they will be "eventually."