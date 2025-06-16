Trump Mobile? Inside the Trump family's shocking new business venture
New York, New York - President Donald Trump and his sons, Eric and Don Jr., recently unveiled their newest business venture: Trump Mobile!
Don Jr. held an event at Trump Tower in New York on Monday during which he gave details about the new venture, which aims to rival big mobile phone companies like AT&T and Verizon, per CNN.
"A big part of what we've done... has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that's been in crypto or anything else, but one of the places where we felt there was lackluster performance was in the mobile industry," Don Jr. said.
"With Trump Mobile, we're going to be introducing an entire package of products that people can come, they can get telemedicine on their phone for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance in their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," he added.
The website for Trump Mobile touts "The 47 Plan," which charges users $47.45 per month – a reference to Trump serving as the 45th and 47th president. The company is also taking pre-orders for their gold T1 8002 Android phone, which will cost $499.
While the site also brags that their customer service will be based in St. Louis, Missouri, Eric Trump admitted during an interview that the phones are not being built in the US, but said they will be "eventually."
The new foray comes as Trump has faced heavy criticism for engaging in multiple new business dealings to capitalize on his presidency, which is widely considered highly unethical for an elected official.
Since winning re-election in January, Trump's sons have taken over the Trump Organization – the company that runs all the president's many businesses – and have continued their father's work, making money off the Trump name.
They have been overseeing a cryptocurrency venture the family launched earlier this year, which, according to the AFP, has netted the president more than $57 million from token sales.
At the beginning of his second term, Trump also formed strong relationships with CEOs of some of the biggest tech companies. He also initiated tariffs on countries around the world, which has affected countless industries.
Some critics on X have questioned whether Trump will exempt his company from being hit with the high cost of tariffs, while others have accused him of manipulating the market he is now competing in.
