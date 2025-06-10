California sues Trump and Hegseth over deployment of National Guard troops in LA

Sacramento, California - California has sued President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over their orders to federalize National Guard troops in a bid to stifle Los Angeles immigrants' rights protests.

Members of the California National Guard stand in a line, blocking an entrance to the Federal Building in Los Angeles, as immigrants' rights demonstrators gather nearby on June 9, 2025. © REUTERS

The lawsuit argues that Trump overstepped his constitutional authority by circumventing Governor Gavin Newsom to order the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members to quell Los Angeles protests.

The demonstrations broke out in response to violent immigration raids in the nation's second-largest city. The president has repeatedly characterized nonwhite migrants' presence in the US as an "invasion" and claimed protesters are waging a "form of rebellion" against the government.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion. The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a press release.

"Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President's authority under the law – and not one we take lightly. We're asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order."

The announcement of the lawsuit came shortly before the Trump administration said it was sending 700 Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to LA.

Newsom called Trump's order a "manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic."