Trump downplays Pete Hegseth's bizarre meeting with hundreds of top military brass: "I love it!"

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will address a major gathering next week of senior US military officers who will travel from around the globe to attend, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

President Donald Trump confirmed the Pentagon chief's meeting to reporters. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump confirmed to reporters in the Oval Office that the highly unusual meeting would take place, saying, "I love it. I mean, I think it's great."

"Let him be friendly with the generals and admirals from all over the world," the president said.

Vice President JD Vance also downplayed the significance of the meeting, telling reporters that it was "actually not unusual at all," and saying, "it's odd that you guys have made it into such a big story."

Neither official confirmed the purpose of the gathering of top military brass.

The Pentagon likewise did not provide an explanation, with spokesman Sean Parnell only saying in a statement that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week."