Trump's new US attorney to pursue charges for James Comey despite prosecutors finding no cause
Washington DC - Lindsey Halligan, the new US Attorney for Virginia recently appointed by President Donald Trump, will reportedly attempt to charge former FBI Director James Comey despite prosecutors advising against it.
According to ABC News, Halligan is planning to soon ask a grand jury to indict Comey for allegedly lying to Congress.
The move will go against a recommendation in a recent memo from prosecutors, who urged her to decline the case as their previous investigation determined there was insufficient evidence and no probable cause found to charge him.
It also appears to usurp Department of Justice guidelines, which state that a US attorney can only file charges if they can prove a defendant will "more likely than not be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by an unbiased trier of fact and that the conviction will be upheld on appeal."
Comey served as FBI Director during Trump's first term, but was abruptly fired over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
He has stood by the findings of the probe and has since become one of Trump's top political enemies.
As Trump has vowed to seek retribution against such enemies in his second term, his new FBI Director Kash Patel launched an investigation into Comey earlier this year over "potential wrongdoing" with the Russia probe.
Who is the new US Attorney Linsey Halligan?
Halligan is a former Miss Colorado beauty pageant contestant, Florida home insurance litigator, and long-time aide to Trump who has no experience prosecuting criminal cases.
She was appointed to her new role last week after her predecessor Erik Siebert resigned. Siebert had refused to bring charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James – another political enemy of the president – due to insufficient evidence and decided to step down amid reports that Trump was considering firing him in retaliation.
Halligan's insistence on going forward with the case comes after Trump recently ordered his Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek legal action against Comey, James, and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff because "they impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING!"
While speaking to reporters this past Saturday, Trump argued his administration must "act fast," adding, "If they're not guilty, that's fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be judged. And we have to do it now."
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia