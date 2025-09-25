Trump's new US attorney to pursue charges for James Comey despite prosecutors finding no cause

Washington DC - Lindsey Halligan, the new US Attorney for Virginia recently appointed by President Donald Trump , will reportedly attempt to charge former FBI Director James Comey despite prosecutors advising against it.

Recent reports claim that President Donald Trump's new US Attorney Lindsey Halligan (r.) will soon attempt to bring charges against James Comey (l.) despite insufficient evidence. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

According to ABC News, Halligan is planning to soon ask a grand jury to indict Comey for allegedly lying to Congress.

The move will go against a recommendation in a recent memo from prosecutors, who urged her to decline the case as their previous investigation determined there was insufficient evidence and no probable cause found to charge him.

It also appears to usurp Department of Justice guidelines, which state that a US attorney can only file charges if they can prove a defendant will "more likely than not be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by an unbiased trier of fact and that the conviction will be upheld on appeal."

Comey served as FBI Director during Trump's first term, but was abruptly fired over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He has stood by the findings of the probe and has since become one of Trump's top political enemies.

As Trump has vowed to seek retribution against such enemies in his second term, his new FBI Director Kash Patel launched an investigation into Comey earlier this year over "potential wrongdoing" with the Russia probe.