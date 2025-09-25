UN rushes to address Trump's demands of investigation into "triple sabotage"

New York, New York - The UN told President Donald Trump it had launched a "thorough investigation" into what the Republican called a "triple sabotage" during his visit to the body's New York City headquarters.

The UN said it had ordered a "thorough investigation" into the technical problems that plagued President Donald Trump's appearance at the General Assembly. © REUTERS

The US sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday demanding answers about an escalator that failed, stranding Trump and first lady Melania, as well as a malfunctioning teleprompter and a faulty public address system.

"The Secretary-General informed the US Permanent Mission that he had already ordered a thorough investigation, and he conveyed that the UN is ready to cooperate in full transparency with relevant US authorities on this matter to determine what caused the incidents referred to by the United States," Guterres's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said late Wednesday.

In a long, angry social media post, Trump described the string of mishaps as "very sinister," called for people to be arrested and said the US Secret Service was also conducting a probe.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves," Trump said on his Truth Social.

"I demand an immediate investigation," he raged.