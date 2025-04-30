Trump eases tariffs on carmakers in latest policy flip-flop

Washington DC - President Donald Trump moved Tuesday to soften tariffs on automakers, sparking cautious optimism in an industry that has been on tenterhooks as it awaits details on the flip-flopping policy.

President Donald Trump softened some of the tariffs set to hit automakers with new executive orders signed Tuesday. © REUTERS

Trump signed an executive order to limit the impact of overlapping tariffs on automakers. He also released a proclamation that gives the industry a two-year grace period to move supply chains back to the US and reduce "American reliance on imports of foreign automobiles and their parts."

Automakers have been among the hardest-hit sectors by Trump's multipronged assault on free trade. The announcement of relief coincided with a visit by the president to the Detroit area to celebrate his 100th day in office.

"We just wanted to help them during this little transition," said the president, who had initially waved away concerns over rising car prices. "Short term."

The American Automotive Policy Council welcomed the steps, calling tariff duplication a "significant concern," according to its president, Matt Blunt. The council represents General Motors, Ford and Jeep-maker Stellantis.

"We will review the details of the Executive Order closely to assess how effectively it will mitigate the impact of tariffs on American Automakers, our domestic supply chains and ultimately American consumers," Blunt said.

Trump, who has slammed free trade deals from his first presidential campaign in 2016, has embraced tariffs as necessary to spur more auto manufacturing in the US.

But the administration determined that some relief was needed to give companies enough time to move supply chains to this country, a senior Commerce Department official said in a briefing.

"You're going to see a massive resurgence of domestic auto manufacturing," the official said.