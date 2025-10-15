JD Vance melts down over disastrous ABC News interview

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance went off on a wild rant during a trainwreck interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, after which he followed up with a flood of social media posts.

Vice President JD Vance aggressively slammed an ABC News host after his interview went south. © AFP/Jim Watson

Vance went off on a tirade when Stephanopoulos asked about a tape in which President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan seemed to accept a $50,000 bribe in exchange for government contracts.

"He was recorded on an audio tape in September 2024 in an FBI surveillance tape accepting $50,000 in cash," Stephanopoulos asked Vance in a Sunday interview on ABC News. "Did he keep that money?"

Vance responded to Stephanopoulos' question with anger, first feigning ignorance and asking what Homan had purportedly accepted money for. Once he was pressed on the issue, though, he went on a long-winded rant.

"Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services?" Vance asked. "The FBI has not prosecuted him, I've never seen any evidence that he's engaged in criminal wrongdoing, nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself."

"Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don't know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn't violate a crime."

Stephanopoulos didn't let up and, instead, asked once again whether Vance knew if Homan had kept the money.

"I don't know what tape you're referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe," Vance said. "There's no evidence of that."

Vance then turned his ire towards ABC News and other media networks, accusing Stephanopoulos of going down a "left-wing" rabbit hole and claiming that the Democrats had shut down the government, despite a Republican majority in both houses of Congress.

"It's not a weird left-wing rabbit hole!" Stephanopoulos responded, before cutting Vance off for an ad break.

"I didn't insinuate anything, I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question."