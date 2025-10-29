Trump ends speculation over Kim Jong-un summit with update during South Korea visit

Seoul, South Korea - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not able to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to the South, ending frantic speculation over a possible summit.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he couldn't "work out timing" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un/. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump had said he would "love to meet" Kim during his Asia trip, which would have been their first meeting since the Republican's previous term in the White House, with South Korean officials also dropping strong hints.

North Korea has not responded publicly to the invitation.

Just hours before Trump began a visit to South Korea, Pyongyang announced North Korea test-fired cruise missiles off its western coast in a message to Pyongyang "enemies."

"I know Kim Jong-un very well... we really weren't able to work out timing," Trump said.

Trump added he would aim to "straighten out" tensions between North Korea and South Korea as he met Seoul's President Lee Jae Myung for a summit.

Lee, whose country remains technically at war with North Korea, hailed Trump's invitation to Kim, saying it had created "significant sense of warmth and peace on the Korean peninsula."

Trump said earlier on Wednesday he expected to meet with Kim in the "not too distant future".

"At some point, we'll be involved with North Korea. I think they'd like to, and I'd like to," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.