Trump's EPA moves to kill billions of dollars in solar panel grants

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Thursday moved to kill a $7-billion program designed to bring rooftop solar to low-income and disadvantaged communities across the US.

Donald Trump's second administration has moved to end the Solar for All program in a move widely condemned by climate activists. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The Solar For All grant program was created under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, former President Joe Biden's landmark climate legislation.

Sixty recipients – a mix of state agencies and nonprofits – had already been selected across both Democratic-led and Republican-led states. The initiative aimed to help more than 900,000 households slash their electricity bills by hundreds of dollars a year.

In a video posted to X, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said last month's "Big Beautiful Act" repealed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, under which Solar For All was housed. He said he was now obligated to follow the law.

Zeldin alleged – without elaboration – that the program's funds were being siphoned off by the administrative costs of "middlemen," calling the setup a "grift."

He also criticized its exemption from requirements to buy American goods, claiming it amounted to "great news for China."