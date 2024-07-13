Trump rushed off rally stage while bleeding amid reported shots

Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at a rally on Saturday after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania.

Butler, Pennsylvania - Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at a rally on Saturday after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP.

Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at a rally on Saturday after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The former president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his fist to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. "We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots, it sounded like between firecrackers and a small caliber handgun," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," a spokesperson for Trump said, per ABC News.

The Secret Service has confirmed former President Trump is "safe" after the incident. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The "former President is safe," the Secret Service said after Trump was driven away in an SUV. "This is an active crime scene," Secret Service officers told reporters, ordering them out of the area. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said on X.

