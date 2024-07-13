Will Melania Trump make an appearance at the Republican National Convention?
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Melania Trump will reportedly attend the upcoming Republican National Convention alongside her husband, Donald Trump, after months of evading the public eye.
According to MSNBC, a source close to the convention planning claims the former first lady will attend all four days of the event.
It's unclear if she will attend as a guest or participate in event programs in any way, such as by giving a speech.
The ex-model has been notably absent from Trump's side as he runs for re-election, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.
Though the couple has promised on numerous occasions that Melania would return to the campaign trail, she has opted out of attending all of his major events and rallies and has rarely been seen in the same room as her husband.
In the past, Melania played an instrumental role in Trump's political career and has previously spoken at RNC events.
Melania plans RNC comeback as Trump prepares to announce running mate
In 2016, she famously gave a speech that was highly criticized for having plagiarized parts of one given by former first lady Michelle Obama in 2008.
At this year's event, Trump, who is the party's presumptive nominee, is expected to announce who will be his running mate heading into the general election in November.
The Republican National Convention, which will host a number of influential Republican guests, will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch