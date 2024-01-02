Trump faces new civil trial over alleged scam that made millions

New York, New York - Donald Trump is facing yet another civil trial in which he is accused of pushing failed products while secretly making millions.

Donald Trump could civil court trial that accuses him of making millions of dollars for pushing failed products to investors. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Newsweek, the trial follows a lawsuit filed in 2018, in which four plaintiffs accused the former president, his children Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, as well as an affiliate of the Trump Organization of promoting the marketing firm ACN in exchange for secret payments amounting to millions.

Trump allegedly used his popular reality show Celebrity Apprentice to promote a $499 videophone made by ACN, which he touted as a "great product."

"Trump also told investors that he had 'experienced the opportunity' and 'done a lot of research,' and that his endorsement was 'not for any money,'" the lawsuit states. "Not a word of this was true."

In May 2022, the plaintiffs dropped Trump's three children from being defendants in the trial, who all gave depositions that Roberta Kaplan, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said "made clear" that their father "was the architect, principal actor, and largest beneficiary of the fraudulent scheme."

Though their attempt to bring a class action lawsuit was rejected in October 2023, the case will still go forward on an individual basis.

As Trump runs for re-election, he faces a mountain of legal issues, including 91 criminal charges, which may threaten his chances of reclaiming the White House. He also faces several other civil trials, including a fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.