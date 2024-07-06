Trump finally responds to Project 2025 links in emphatic post

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump denied involvement in a far-reaching rightwing plan to utterly transform the US government if he wins re-election in Novemeber.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump claimed he has no involvement with Project 2025 - a sweeping plan by conservatives to transform the government. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Friday, the former president claimed in a post on his Truth Social platform that he knows nothing of Project 2025, a sweeping plan by the Heritage Foundation that aims to essentially dismantle the separation of powers and ensure primacy of the executive in US democracy.

"I know nothing about Project 2025," he wrote. "I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

"Anything they do, I wish them luck," he added, "but I have nothing to do with them."

Trump's comments come days after Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, drew backlash after describing the plan in an interview as "the second American Revolution" that will "remain bloodless if the left allows it to."

Though Trump claims no involvement, critics were quick to point out that the three architects behind the plan all worked for Trump's presidential administration. His presidential campaign and related super PACs have also referenced the project, and the Republican has strong ties to the Heritage Foundation.