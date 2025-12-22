Trump fires dozens of career ambassadors appointed under Biden

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is removing dozens of ambassadors appointed under the Biden administration as part of a broad reshuffle to align the diplomatic corps with its foreign policy priorities.

President Donald Trump's (r.) administration is removing dozens of career ambassadors who were appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The heads of mission, mostly career diplomats, have been notified they must leave their posts by mid-January, according to the American Foreign Service Association, which represents State Department employees.

Press reports said ambassadors from 30 countries will be affected, particularly in Africa.

The recalls were first reported by Politico.

While it is customary for an administration to reshuffle ambassadors appointed to strategic posts or capitals and to appoint donors or supporters, such a sweeping change targeting career diplomats is unusual before their term ends or their successor is appointed.

The American Foreign Service Association said it had received "credible reports from our members in diplomatic posts around the world that multiple career ambassadors, appointed during the Biden administration, have been directed by phone call to vacate their posts by January 15 or 16."

"No explanation was given for these recalls," the association added in its post on Facebook.

"Removing senior diplomats without cause undermines US credibility abroad and sends a chilling signal to the professional Foreign Service: experience and an oath to the Constitution take a backseat to political loyalty," it said.

A senior State Department official said Monday that changing ambassadors was "a standard process in any administration."