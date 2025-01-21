Trump fires four officials in first Truth Social post since inauguration

Washington DC - President Donald Trump fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor early Tuesday and warned "over a thousand more" faced imminent dismissal in a first post on Truth Social since his inauguration.

President Donald Trump has fired four senior government officials while vowing to dismiss "over a thousand more." © REUTERS

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump said on the platform.

He named four individuals – Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council – as being immediately dismissed.

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon," the post said.

It concluded with the words "YOU'RE FIRED!", Trump's catchphrase from his days as the boss of the TV show The Apprentice.