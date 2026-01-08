Trump unveils plan for staggering increase in historically high military spending

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants to increase the US military budget by half next year to a giant $1.5 trillion to deal with "troubled and dangerous times."

President Donald Trump wants to increase US military spending to $1.5 trillion – a staggering increase in already record levels of funding. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Trump has frequently employed the US military – which is currently funded at record levels – since returning to office.

Despite promising to usher in an era of peace, he has ordered deadly strikes on Yemen, Iran, Somalia, Venezuela, Nigeria, and small boats sailing in international waters.

"I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe."

Trump said the 50%-plus increase was made possible by revenue from the sweeping tariffs he has imposed on friend and foe alike.

The US is already the world's biggest military spender by orders of magnitude, but has some of the highest poverty rates among all developed nations. Tens of millions are currently suffering from an affordability crisis.