Trump fulfills Kanye West's wish as he commutes sentence of Chicago gangster Larry Hoover

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently commuted the life sentence of Chicago's notorious gang leader Larry Hoover Sr. after rapper Kanye "Ye" West lobbied for his release.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump (r.) ordered the commutation of Chicago gangster Larry Hoover (c.), as rapper Kanye West has long lobbied for his release. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Newscom World, & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

According to ABC News, Trump on Wednesday commuted the six life sentences Hoover (75) was facing from a 1997 federal court conviction regarding the alleged 1973 murder of William Young.

He will now be transferred from a federal supermax prison in Colorado to a state prison in Illinois to serve the rest of a 200-year sentence for seperate crimes he was convicted of in state courts.

Hoover was the founder and "king" of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples. Prosecutors have labeled him "one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history," as he allegedly directed violence and drug trafficking in the city from at least 1970 to 1995, gaining $109 million each year.

While incarcerated, Hoover started a new group called "Growth and Development," which he uses to promote non-violence and education in Black communities.

West, a Chicago native, has been a long-time advocate for Hoover's release. In 2018, West, donning a MAGA hat, memorably met with Trump in the White House to lobby for Hoover, who he argued is "doing positive for the community."