Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in latest rant against windmills

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has blamed wind turbines for killing iconic American bald eagles in a year's end social media post that hit on one of his pet peeves.

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake an American bald eagle for another bird in his latest tirade against wind turbines. © Collage: BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

There were two problems with this latest lament: the picture in his Truth Social post on Tuesday was taken years ago on the other side of the planet, and it's not a bald eagle.

AFP reviewed the post, where Trump shared a zoomed-in image of a bird on rocky ground beneath a wind turbine, writing: "Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!"

The bald eagle is the national bird of the US and appears on the seal, currency, stamps, and military insignia.

An official White House account and the US Department of Energy both shared the post on X, amplifying the latest attack on the wind energy sector from Trump, who has long opposed the power-generating turbines he claims are unsightly, expensive, and dangerous to wildlife.

But the same photo appeared in a 2017 article from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which credited it to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and said the bird was a falcon. The agency had included the image a month prior in a Hebrew-language Facebook post mentioning vultures.

Writing visible on one of the wind turbines in the photo is in Hebrew.

Some of the Republican leader's critics pounced on the mix-up, with California Governor Gavin Newsom posting, "Dozy Don doesn't know what America's bird looks like???"