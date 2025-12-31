Trump spotted with fresh bruising on left hand, reviving questions over health
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been spotted with fresh bruising on his hand that has revived speculation about the state of his health.
According to CNN, the president was seen with new "discoloration or light bruising" on his left hand during several events last week, accompanying bruises that have been apparent on his right hand in recent months.
The White House has been aggressively dismissing concerns about the health of the president, who is the oldest to hold office in US history.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly claimed the bruising is due to Trump "constantly shaking hands" and a reaction to a daily aspirin regimen.
When asked this week about the new bruising, Leavitt simply repeated those excuses, noting he shakes more hands "than any other President in history."
Trump defended his health on Truth Social earlier this month, calling investigations by news organizations into his physical fitness as equivalent to "sedition, maybe even treason."
Are Donald Trump's new bruises serious?
After reviewing photos of the bruising, several medical experts told CNN that it didn't appear to be serious, but rather "a likely benign condition common in older people."
Some of the doctors pointed out that the lack of answers only presents more questions. Dr. Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University said, "The question now is less medical than it is transparency," and Dr. Jeffrey Linder of Northwestern University argued that the lack of transparency is "feeding the curiosity cycle."
"He's in the public eye, he has a certain image he wants to portray, and even these minor things detract from that image," Dr. Linder added.
In a statement, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the speculation, arguing, "Any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to, and they should get their head examined."
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP