Trump spotted with fresh bruising on left hand, reviving questions over health

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been spotted with fresh bruising on his hand that has revived speculation about the state of his health.

According to CNN, the president was seen with new "discoloration or light bruising" on his left hand during several events last week, accompanying bruises that have been apparent on his right hand in recent months.

The White House has been aggressively dismissing concerns about the health of the president, who is the oldest to hold office in US history.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly claimed the bruising is due to Trump "constantly shaking hands" and a reaction to a daily aspirin regimen.

When asked this week about the new bruising, Leavitt simply repeated those excuses, noting he shakes more hands "than any other President in history."

Trump defended his health on Truth Social earlier this month, calling investigations by news organizations into his physical fitness as equivalent to "sedition, maybe even treason."