Trump gives definitive answer to question over dropping China tariffs ahead of talks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out cutting tariffs on Chinese imports ahead of high-level trade talks between Washington and Beijing scheduled for this weekend in Switzerland.

At a White House event, a reporter noted that China had asked for a significant reduction in tariffs before substantial negotiations begin and asked Trump whether he was willing to comply, to which he responded: "No."



Trump also dismissed suggestions that the US had initiated the planned talks in Switzerland, saying Beijing needs to "go back and study their files."

He made the remarks during a ceremony for the swearing-in of the new US ambassador to China, David Perdue, a former senator from Georgia whom Trump described as a friend.



Senior US and Chinese officials are expected to meet this weekend to discuss the ongoing trade dispute, according to both governments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to lead the US delegation.

"We've agreed to talk, then on Saturday and Sunday we will agree what we're going to talk about. My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal," Bessent said in an interview with Fox News, adding that de-escalation is needed to move forward.