Trump gloats over exit of "deranged" Jack Smith in vicious post
Washington, DC - Donald Trump took one last shot at his nemesis, special counsel Jack Smith, who last week resigned from the Justice Deparmtent after leading two criminal cases against the president-elect.
Smith quit on Friday after submitting a confidential report on Trump's alleged mishandling of classified papers and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, investigations that he was forced to wrap up after the Republican's re-election.
The incoming president and his allies have been desperately trying to block the release of the potentially damaging document, and they got their wish after a federal judge's ruled in Trump's favor – at least temporarily.
On Sunday, the 78-year-old took to Truth Social to celebrate Smith's exit.
"Deranged Jack Smith was fired today by the DOJ," he wrote. "He is a disgrace to himself, his family, and his Country." "After spending over $100,000,000 on the Witch Hunt against TRUMP, he left town empty-handed!"
"The Stench of Deranged Jack Smith and his thugs is GONE," Trump said in another Truth Social Post. "They were sent packing after spending over $100,000,000, destroying the lives of many people and families, who will never be the same again."
"Deranged Jack accomplished nothing, except to show what complete losers my political opponents are," Trump said.
