Trump gloats over exit of "deranged" Jack Smith in vicious post

Washington, DC - Donald Trump took one last shot at his nemesis, special counsel Jack Smith, who last week resigned from the Justice Deparmtent after leading two criminal cases against the president-elect.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith has been criticized by President-elect Donald Trump after resigning mere days out from inauguration day. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Alex Kent

Smith quit on Friday after submitting a confidential report on Trump's alleged mishandling of classified papers and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, investigations that he was forced to wrap up after the Republican's re-election.

The incoming president and his allies have been desperately trying to block the release of the potentially damaging document, and they got their wish after a federal judge's ruled in Trump's favor – at least temporarily.

On Sunday, the 78-year-old took to Truth Social to celebrate Smith's exit.

"Deranged Jack Smith was fired today by the DOJ," he wrote. "He is a disgrace to himself, his family, and his Country." "After spending over $100,000,000 on the Witch Hunt against TRUMP, he left town empty-handed!"

"The Stench of Deranged Jack Smith and his thugs is GONE," Trump said in another Truth Social Post. "They were sent packing after spending over $100,000,000, destroying the lives of many people and families, who will never be the same again."