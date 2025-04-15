Trump goes after CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins in shocking Oval Office meltdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went after CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins in a shocking Oval Office tirade, accusing her of "hating" the US and calling her a "low rated anchor."

Kaitlan Collins was publically berated and insulted by Trump during a press conference in The White House. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Mandel Ngan

Trump verbally berated Collins in front of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who looked on with a wry smile.

"Let’s hear the question from this very low rated anchor at CNN," Trump said, pointing and sneering at Collins, who went on to calmly ask a question about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador due to an error, as part of Trump's mass deportation effort. Despite admitting the mistake, the administration has refused court orders to bring him back.

"How long do we have to answer this question from you?" Trump asked, cutting Collin off halfway through her question.

Members of Trump's cabinet went on to follow his lead and criticize CNN for being "fake news" and wanting "foreign terrorists" to remain in the country.

"Why don’t you just say, isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country? Why can’t you just say that?" Trump asked again.

As Collins tried to respond, explaining that Garcia's removal was unlawful, Trump interrupted again to say: "That’s why no one watches you anymore, you have no credibility."

Trump went on to take other questions from reporters, but when Bukele asked why border crossing figures had supposedly not been reported in the media, the Republican went on another rant.