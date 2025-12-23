DOJ claims Epstein letter that mentions Trump's love for "nubile girls" is "FAKE"
Washington DC - In a recent social media post, the Department of Justice claimed that the newly released letter between convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Nassar that mentions President Donald Trump is "FAKE."
On Tuesday, the DOJ released its second batch of files, which included a postcard that was allegedly sent in 2019 from Epstein to Nassar, who was sentenced to life in prison after sexually abusing young female gymnasts for years.
In it, the financier appears to suggest that Trump "shares our love of young, nubile girls."
Within hours of the files being released, the DOJ shared an X post claiming the letter is a "FAKE."
Their post claimed that the handwriting does not match Epstein's, that the letter was postmarked three days after his death, and that the return address did not list the jail or his inmate number, as is required for outgoing mail.
"This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual," the statement added.
"Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law."
Trump, who was friends with Epstein for decades, tried desperately to stop the release of the files, but he ultimately caved after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the administration to release the files in full by December 19.
Is Trump trying to cover up his connection to Jeffrey Epstein?
The administration missed the deadline to release all of the files, as the DOJ only released a small batch of heavily redacted documents on December 19, with more to come later on.
Critics have argued that Trump is attempting to cover for himself by opposing the release and redacting the files. His name has already been mentioned several times throughout the documents, with newly revealed photos also bringing to light new questions about the nature of his and Epstein's relationship.
In his first comments since the DOJ began releasing the files, Trump argued that the Epstein scandal is "a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican Party has" and expressed concern about "highly respected" figures being compromised by the files.
