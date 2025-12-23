DOJ claims Epstein letter that mentions Trump's love for "nubile girls" is "FAKE"

Washington DC - In a recent social media post, the Department of Justice claimed that the newly released letter between convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Nassar that mentions President Donald Trump is "FAKE."

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice claimed they discovered that a postcard sent from Jeffrey Epstein that mentions Donald Trump (r.) is actually a "FAKE." © Collage: STAFF / AFP & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the DOJ released its second batch of files, which included a postcard that was allegedly sent in 2019 from Epstein to Nassar, who was sentenced to life in prison after sexually abusing young female gymnasts for years.

In it, the financier appears to suggest that Trump "shares our love of young, nubile girls."

Within hours of the files being released, the DOJ shared an X post claiming the letter is a "FAKE."

Their post claimed that the handwriting does not match Epstein's, that the letter was postmarked three days after his death, and that the return address did not list the jail or his inmate number, as is required for outgoing mail.

"This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual," the statement added.

"Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law."

Trump, who was friends with Epstein for decades, tried desperately to stop the release of the files, but he ultimately caved after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the administration to release the files in full by December 19.