Trump goes on bizarre social media tirade, but ignores massive tariff ruling

Washington DC - Hours after President Donald Trump's signature tariff policy suffered a major defeat at the hands of a federal trade court, he took to social media to completely ignore his failure.

President Donald Trump ranted and raved on social media, but failed to address the failure of his signature tariff policy. © AFP/Jim Watson

"In a major WIN in our powerful lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board, regarding the illegal and defamatory 'Award,'" Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social, "The Florida Appellate Court viciously rejected the Defendants’ corrupt attempt to halt the case."



Trump was referring to a win in the defamation case he had taken against the Pulitzer Prize board after they awarded the New York Times and the Washington Post for investigating Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

"They won a Pulitzer Prize for totally incorrect reporting about the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," Trump said.

"Now they admit it was a SCAM, never happened, and their reporting was totally wrong, in fact, the exact opposite of the TRUTH."

What Trump didn't refer to, however, is the massive legal blow he had suffered just hours before – a blow that is likely to dismantle one of his signature economic and trade policies.

On Thursday, Trump's "Liberation Day" import tariffs were blocked by a federal trade court, which ruled that he had overstepped his executive authority.

"An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government," the court ruled.

Instead of addressing what is perhaps his administration's biggest failure so far, Trump ranted about a minor defamation victory, posted self-important memes, and links to sycophantic news articles.

The White House did respond to the tariff defeat, however, using the opportunity to yet again undermine the judiciary.