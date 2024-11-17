Trump hailed by MAGA allies and heavyweight champion at UFC event in New York

New York, New York - President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the UFC heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

President-elect Donald Trump got a warm reception as he attended UFC fight night on Saturday. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The 78-year-old entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card accompanied by UFC chief executive Dana White, who was a prominent backer during his election campaign.

Several Trump allies were also in attendance for the mixed-martial arts fights, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been asked by Trump to lead efforts to cut government spending.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for health secretary, was also at the fight and a photo posted on X showed the pair flying to the event together on Trump's private plane.

The night had the feel of a post-election night out for the Republicans.

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman tapped for the role of director of national intelligence, was also in the crowd along with Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr and musician Kid Rock – a regular at Trump rallies.

After waving to the chanting crowd, Trump warmly greeted by Joe Rogan, whom he was also endorsed by after appearing as a guest on his podcast.

The venue's jumbotron giant screen showed a video featuring highlights of the election campaign with soundbites from Trump.