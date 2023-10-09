Trump has meltdown as Forbes removes him from richest Americans list

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump was not included in Forbes's annual 400 wealthiest Americans list, and he is not at all happy about it!

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to vent his frustration and accused the outlet of working with his enemies.

"China owned... and very badly failing, Forbes 'Magazine,' which lost most of its relevance long ago... took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a 'whisker,' even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited 'antique,'" the former president shared.

"They are working with the racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has allowed murder and violent Crime in the state to hit epidemic levels," he claimed, referring to the state attorney who is suing him and members of his family for $250 million.

"For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot," Trump added. "So much for Forbes!"

Still unable to let it go, Trump shared another post a few hours later, reiterating his claims that James is conspiring with the magazine, and adding that they should be "forced to sell" because they publish "propaghanda."