Trump has meltdown as Forbes removes him from richest Americans list
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump was not included in Forbes's annual 400 wealthiest Americans list, and he is not at all happy about it!
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to vent his frustration and accused the outlet of working with his enemies.
"China owned... and very badly failing, Forbes 'Magazine,' which lost most of its relevance long ago... took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a 'whisker,' even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited 'antique,'" the former president shared.
"They are working with the racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has allowed murder and violent Crime in the state to hit epidemic levels," he claimed, referring to the state attorney who is suing him and members of his family for $250 million.
"For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot," Trump added. "So much for Forbes!"
Still unable to let it go, Trump shared another post a few hours later, reiterating his claims that James is conspiring with the magazine, and adding that they should be "forced to sell" because they publish "propaghanda."
Donald Trump and The Art of the Deal
Trump's entire reputation has been built on the idea that he is a wealthy and accomplished businessman, but his financial resources are rapidly being drained as he currently faces 91 criminal indictments, a handful of other serious legal issues, and is running for presidential re-election in 2024.
The judge in James's case recently ruled that Trump engaged in "persistent and repeated fraud." The judge also revoked his state business licenses and asked him to propose receivers to manage the dissolution of the companies in question.
Trump still claims that he is innocent of all the charges against him, repeatedly claiming them to be part of a "witch-hunt" to destroy his re-election chances.
