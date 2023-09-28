Is Trump's empire crumbling? Trump Org under threat after NY fraud case ruling

New York, New York - A key selling point of Donald Trump 's 2016 presidential run was that he was a businessman, not a politician, but his corporate empire is now in jeopardy.

Former President Donald Trump's corporate empire is in jeopardy after a judge ruled that he and his company committed fraud for years. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Earlier this week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the former president, his sons, and the Trump Organization had engaged in "persistent and repeated fraud."

The ruling stemmed from a fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which will go to trial before a jury next Monday.

In a partial victory for James, Judge Engoron found there had been a systemic overvaluation of assets, such as Trump Tower and other properties, to better negotiate with banks.

In addition to finding that Trump and his sons committed fraud, the judge also revoked their state business licenses and asked the parties to propose receivers to manage the dissolution of the companies in question.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family empire, the Trump Organization.

Engoron's initial decision puts in jeopardy Trump's control over not just the iconic Trump Tower, but other restaurants and boutiques, as well as high-end commercial property.