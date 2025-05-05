Trump hints at major new role for far-right advisor Stephen Miller: "Top of the totem pole"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump floated the idea of potentially promoting his far-right deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, to the recently-vacated position of National Security Adviser.

Trump dropped the suggestion aboard Air Force One less than a week after he ousted Mike Waltz from the position of National Security Adviser and temporary added the position to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's portfolio.

"Stephen Miller is at the top of the totem pole," Trump said in response to a reporter's question. "I mean, I think he sort-of indirectly already has that job."

"Do you understand? Because he has a lot to say about a lot of things. He's a very valued person in the administration, Stephen."

The president said that he expects to have the NSA role permanently filled within six months.

Meanwhile, Waltz is set to become the Trump administration's UN ambassador, a demotion from his previous position, likely in response to the Signal Chat fiasco.

Miller, who is currently Homeland Security advisor, has reportedly already indicated he would be interested in taking the job.

"Marco and Stephen have worked really closely on immigration, and it might be a perfect match," an anonymous White House source told Axios.