Trump hints that Comey prosecution is just the start: "There will be others"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called Friday for more of his political opponents to face criminal charges as he cheered the indictment of former FBI director James Comey and branded him a "dirty cop."

President Donald Trump hinted that more of his political enemies will be targeted in the wake of ex-FBI director James Comey's indictment. © REUTERS

The 79-year-old's comments step up an extraordinary, undisguised campaign of retribution against those who oppose him and his agenda.

"Frankly I hope there are others," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Comey's indictment on Thursday.

"It's not revenge. It's also about the fact that you can't let this go on."

Presidents have historically bent over backward – at least in public – to show clear separation between the White House and the Justice Department. Trump has smashed that precedent, making clear he intends to influence Comey's case, as well as others.

Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice in connection with the probe he conducted into whether Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

"He's a dirty cop, he's always been a dirty cop," Trump told reporters about Comey, echoing his earlier Truth Social post.

The charges against the former FBI chief came days after Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and others he sees as enemies.

They included Letitia James, who as New York's state prosecutor brought a civil fraud case against Trump, and California Senator Adam Schiff, who led the prosecution at the president's first impeachment in 2019.