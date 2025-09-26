Trump unloads on Comey in taunting posts celebrating criminal indictment: "Dirty cop"

President Donald Trump mocked former-FBI director James Comey in a post on Truth Social that celebrated his indictment. © Collage: AFP/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & AFP/Saul Loeb

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" Trump wrote in a rambling rant on Truth Social. "One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI."

"Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts," Trump said. "He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation."

In an all-caps blast, Trump later called Comey "a dirty cop" before exclaiming "Make America great again!"

Comey was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to Congress during a Senate Judiciary Committee appearance on September 30, 2020.

"James B Comey Jr. did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch," the short two-page indictment read.

Comey maintained his innocence in response to the indictment and declared that he and his family "will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either."